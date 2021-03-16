FARLEY, Iowa — In an effort to find someone who can help guide the city as it grows and plans future developments, the Farley City Council has started the search for its first city administrator.
Farley City Council on Wednesday met with Patrick Callahan, owner of Callahan Municipal Consultants, to discuss finding a candidate who could fill both its open city clerk position as well as function as a city administrator.
“Part of the reason why it intrigued me in getting a recruiter is we have had recurring turnover in this position in Farley,” said City Council Member Joe Erion.
In 2019, Farley City Clerk Ashley Jasper resigned from the position. In January, the City Council accepted the resignation from City Clerk Kathy Goerdt, who started in the role last year.
Erion said the City Council posted the city clerk/city administrator position on job site Indeed and had 18 candidates which it narrowed down to three. Before the city moves forward with any candidates, council members wanted to meet with Callahan for further guidance as they look to fill the position.
“We feel like it’s giving us a stigma that we can’t keep people, and that’s not what we want to give,” he said. “That’s what appealed to us (about you).”
During the meeting, Callahan presented the City Council with a list of tasks it needs to complete such as holding a town hall meeting, putting together a salary range and benefits package, and more before he would advertise the position.
Erion said the council will take time to discuss information from Callahan before deciding to move ahead with his services.
“We need someone with more skills sets,” he said. “We are trying to get a step up because Farley is in a very unique position of where we are growing and property values are increasing, and we need to keep that trajectory.”
After further discussion with local property owners who may be assessed for a portion of a $1.8 million project, the council unanimously agreed to move forward with designing phase of the project which would pave about 1,500 feet of Ninth Avenue Northwest, providing access to more than 24 acres of industrial land, add sewer and water services and modifying an existing lift station.
During a recent meeting, council members asked MSA Professional Services to see how much it would cut from the price tag to remove parts of the project. But during Wednesday’s meeting, MSA Team Leader Jake Huck, said the only part to cut would be the sewer.
Property owner Todd Horsfield said he wants sewer added to his property and will work with the council in order to move the project forward.
“I would like a sewer,” he said. “I think for the amount I would be paying, it would make me look bad for negotiating to pay all of this and not have sewer.”