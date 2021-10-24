I have been a resident of Dubuque for 14 years, having moved here to attend Clarke University in 2007. In addition to teaching elementary special education in Dubuque, I also teach clarinet lessons at the Northeast Iowa School of Music.
I have known David Resnick personally for 14 years and would like to offer my full support for David in his bid for mayor of Dubuque. I believe a city leader should be committed, collaborative, respectable and determined. Having worked and interacted with David in various opportunities, I feel compelled to speak to David’s character and vouch for the fact that David exemplifies each of these qualities. David is one of the most genuine and sincere people I have had the pleasure of knowing. He has always treated myself and others as equals and offered a sincere interest in our perspectives.
David’s commitment to our city is obvious; he has been elected to and successfully served four terms on the City Council as an at-large council member. His collaborative attitude and determination is evident in his active participation in the Bee Branch Creek restoration, the Southwest Arterial project, and the Millwork District revitalization, to name a few.
David presents himself on a daily basis as a genuinely respectable and upstanding citizen who is well-liked by anyone who has had the opportunity to have a conversation with him. For the continued positive growth of Dubuque, I can trust David Resnick to lead us in the right direction.