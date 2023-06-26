Unemployment figures increased in Dubuque and some neighboring counties in the tri-state area last month, which workforce officials say might not be a bad thing at this time of year.

Dubuque County’s unemployment rate sat at 2.5% in May, according to recently released figures from Iowa Workforce Development. Across Iowa, unemployment remained at 2.7% in May, and the number of people with jobs increased in both Dubuque and Iowa.

Recommended for you