Unemployment figures increased in Dubuque and some neighboring counties in the tri-state area last month, which workforce officials say might not be a bad thing at this time of year.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate sat at 2.5% in May, according to recently released figures from Iowa Workforce Development. Across Iowa, unemployment remained at 2.7% in May, and the number of people with jobs increased in both Dubuque and Iowa.
The 2.5% May unemployment rate also is higher than the 2.2% mark at the same time last year.
Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce programming at Greater Dubuque Development Corp, said there is some good in having a higher unemployment rate.
“This actually indicates a positive change because the overall folks who are receiving unemployment benefits went down over the same period, and this indicates that more folks who are not currently working are now actively looking for work,” he said.
Delaware County’s unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in April to 2.2% in May. Jones County’s unemployment rate remained the same at 2.8% while Jackson and Clayton counties saw their unemployment rates drop by a tenth of a percentage point.
Hockenberry said it’s unusual to see unemployment rates increase in May, but pointed out the increase in labor force numbers is typical. He said 800 new jobs have been added in Dubuque County over the past month.
“May is usually the high point of total employment within the year,” Hockenberry said. “It’s still a tight labor market, but we are making progress with more persons coming back into the labor force.”
Across Wisconsin, the unemployment rate was 2.4% in May. In Illinois, May unemployment was 3.6%.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., unemployment dropped by four tenths of a percentage point to 3.3% in May.
May unemployment rates in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin all increased as well, while Crawford County’s unemployment rate stayed the same.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Wisconsin Economic Development, said the slight increase in unemployment may be attributed to schools and universities closing for the summer, adding he was slightly surprised by the increase but is not concerned.
“We have such diversity here in Grant County — food, manufacturing and agriculture — which are not necessarily recession-proof but help us sustain these peaks and valleys in the economy,” he said.
Dubuque County unemployment numbers are still down from where they were pre-pandemic, but Hockenberry said the current month-to-month employment trends indicate a return to normalcy.
“All signs point to a good year and a strong economy here in the Dubuque market,” he said.