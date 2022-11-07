At about 6 p.m. on a recent day in Presentation Lantern Center’s basement office in the Millwork District, a staff member rang a small silver bell, and the room’s occupants moved from tables in nooks at the room’s edges to its galley kitchen.
A kettle already was boiling, and a package of cookies lay open on the counter. Students, tutors and Lantern Center staff filled mugs and paper plates and filled the seats around a large, central folding table.
Between studying for citizenship tests and practicing pronunciation tests, the students and tutors of Lantern Center will sit down over coffee and tea to talk.
“In a lot of different cultures our students come from, often coffee and tea are a way to greet people,” said Kassie Rich, a part-time program associate and Loras College student. “It’s an expectation.”
Sometimes, the conversations are brief; other times, if the crowd is engaged, they will push well past the 20 minutes allocated for the breaks.
Thursday’s topic was favorite foods. Ahlam Laaroussi, a Morocco native, said Moroccan food. Asked to specify, she demurred.
“It’s more,” she said, laughing — too much variety. “It’s different.”
She was doing double duty at the center, practicing English and studying for the citizenship test on flashcards: Who wrote the Federalist Papers? When was the Declaration of Independence signed? What was one thing Ben Franklin was famous for?
On a lucky day, someone will bring in food or drink from home. Ingredients for Moroccan food were hard to find, though, the group said. Laaroussi hadn’t found a suitable vendor in Madison, Wis. Maybe she could try Chicago.
Ana Karina Cuellar-Montes, who migrated from Colombia 14 years ago, picked sushi as her favorite, though she said Peruvian food was some of the best cuisine she ever tried.
She didn’t speak English when she moved to the U.S., but took English as a Second Language night classes and learned well enough to study for a master’s degree in Dubuque, then become a social worker.
She was at Lantern Center to work on her pronunciation.
“I want to be more clear and lose the accent,” she had explained earlier.
Farhad, an Iranian immigrant who had been a regular at Lantern Center for years, had a spiel: “Kebab. Fish kebab, chicken kebab.”
This warranted a round of laughter. Farhad’s affection for kebabs was well-known by now. (Farhad, who is studying for his citizenship exam, requested the Telegraph Herald not use his last name, citing the Iranian government’s scrutiny of emigrants amid ongoing protests in the country.)
From there, Farhad moved to plums and chicken, then plums and spinach, then plums and rice, then to lamb. A spirited conversation followed on where to find tail fat from lambs, a staple of Central Asian cuisine that is hard to find in the U.S.
On their own, Rich and a University of Wisconsin-Platteville student started talking about chocolate hummus, which Trader Joe’s sells. Laaroussi glanced over with a look somewhere between confusion and terror.
Gradually, conversation hit a lull, the bell was rung again, and the crowd dispersed. Back to learning.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.