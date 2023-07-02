War is not the answer, especially, with all the financial and human losses! Americans are, particularly, concerned with all the money and resources that we’re sending to Ukraine, when the conflict doesn’t even apply to us!

The only thing is, the outcome of the war in Ukraine, will actually determine the fate of democracies around the world! See, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to first take back all of the land that was originally part of the Soviet Union! Then, with help from China, North Korea and Iran — eventually, the world! We, therefore, need to stop him, and his war machine in its tracks!

