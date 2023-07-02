War is not the answer, especially, with all the financial and human losses! Americans are, particularly, concerned with all the money and resources that we’re sending to Ukraine, when the conflict doesn’t even apply to us!
The only thing is, the outcome of the war in Ukraine, will actually determine the fate of democracies around the world! See, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to first take back all of the land that was originally part of the Soviet Union! Then, with help from China, North Korea and Iran — eventually, the world! We, therefore, need to stop him, and his war machine in its tracks!
You would also think we would learn from our mistakes! See, in 1938, Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister of the United Kingdom negotiated with Hitler — allowing him to take over part of Europe, if he would just leave the rest of it alone.
Big mistake! We also know what happened next! Well, Putin plans to do the same thing! (Give him an inch, and he will take a mile!)
See, the Ukrainians are not only trying to save other democracies from this ruthless dictator, but more importantly, their homeland! (A resistance that Putin hadn’t counted on! The Ukrainians, meanwhile, have pledged to fight to their death to preserve their country!)
Therefore, anybody who claims they can end this war — even in six years, by giving in to any of Putin’s demands is delusional! Besides, you don’t negotiate with rogue nations whose goal is to annihilate anyone that gets in their way!