Attendees dance during a dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The canoe will be placed in the museum's Rivers to the Sea Gallery, opening this winter.
Maitha Jolet speaks during a dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The canoe will be placed in the museum's Rivers to the Sea Gallery, opening this winter.
Attendees dance during a dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The canoe will be placed in the museum's Rivers to the Sea Gallery, opening this winter.
Attendees dance during a dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The canoe will be placed in the museum's Rivers to the Sea Gallery, opening this winter.
Maitha Jolet speaks during a dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The canoe will be placed in the museum's Rivers to the Sea Gallery, opening this winter.
Attendees dance during a dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The canoe will be placed in the museum's Rivers to the Sea Gallery, opening this winter.
At 12 feet long, it was smaller than its peers on the Marshall Islands, but the blue, orange and white outrigger canoe on the second floor of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium was a striking sight nonetheless.
Monday marked the dedication of the canoe, built by local Marshallese residents, in a ceremony with all the hallmarks of the community: live music and dance, generous distribution of leis, and plenty of food.
Dubbed Lik Tal Tel, and built by chief Joraur Watak, the canoe will become a permanent addition to the museum’s expanded Rivers to the Sea exhibit, which is planned to open in early 2023.
According to vice president of living collections and education Andy Allison, it will be the first thing museum-goers see as they enter the exhibit.
“With so many Marshallese people moving into this area, it’s really important we tell the entire story of our community,” Allison said.
As a sign of respect to Watak, his wife, Netty, and fellow chief Heltera Hermios, the canoe was draped with tapestries, blankets and bottles of rose-scented hand lotion.
Normally, the decoration would have been mats woven from pandanus (screwpine) leaves, but those were in short supply, though a collection of hand-woven crafts, amimono, were included with the canoe in the exhibit.
The canoes have served as a mode of transport for Marshallese natives for decades, navigating both the relatively placid lagoons encircled by the atolls that make up the island nation, as well as the vast expanses of sea in between those islands.
Those longer voyages were undertaken by indigenous sailors known as wave pilots, who possessed a near-mythic ability to navigate the hundreds of miles of open ocean between the scattered atolls without compasses or navigational charts.
Unfortunately, the canoe’s planned maiden voyage on the Mississippi River had to be postponed indefinitely, as no one in the Marshallese community or any other locals were trained to actually pilot this particular type of vessel.
Pacific Island Health Project Advisory Council member Dustin Alfred told the ceremony’s 40 to 50 attendees they could make a point of visiting the Marshall Islands to witness the canoe races that are central to the Islands’ cultural heritage and continue to this day.
“When you get a chance and get to come to the islands, it’s great to watch,” Alfred said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the canoe would be seen both by locals and visitors to Dubuque, integrating the Marshallese into Dubuque’s history and culture and emphasizing the two were one and the same.
“You’re Dubuquers, you’re Marshallese, and you’re one of us,” he said.
With the playing of a kamolo — a Marshallese dance hall staple — Marshallese women in native dress brought attendees out onto the floor to dance. Soon, the floor was filled with dancers, Marshallese, Dubuquer, one and the same.
Off in the corner, a poster with a mockup of the canoe proclaimed a wry slogan: wa kuk wa jimor, wan kejban kij.
In English: we’re all in this boat together.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.