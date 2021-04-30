Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Amunrud — Nathan and Tanya Amunrud, of Earlville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Torres-Gloystein — Adrian Torres and Tressa Gloystein, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
