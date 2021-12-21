Thank you to the TH Editorial Board (Dec. 12 editorial) for the heads up on a serious conflict of interest in our county regarding the compensation board. Thank you, Rick Trausch for the Cliff notes on said issue. This is truly a case of the foxes watching the hen houses. Now, let’s get this fixed.
In answer to Gary Reid’s letter: John Deere is a business, and any money that it costs them for their labor contracts comes out of their pockets or the customers’ pockets — not the taxpayer’s pocket. We should have some say over our money. How much appreciation do government employees need? Don’t get me started ...
Charlie Troy’s letter is enlightening. Municipalities have a defined list of duties, and poverty prevention was not one of them. That is a mighty big task to take on, again with our tax money. Who is measuring this and its outcome? More government employees that we need to appreciate? What happened to personal responsibility?
Dave Loney’s letter is also enlightening in its simplicity. But, any legislation passed takes months if not years to “kick into gear.” Attributing success to either party would take some hefty study and investigation. If I remember correctly, private businesses are the generators of the stock market, jobs (or they are supposed to be) income growth and the GDP. The government is there to keep things as legal and fair as it can through legislation.