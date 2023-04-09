During the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Reynolds signed legislation blocking mask mandates in schools. She stated that she was “putting parents back in control of their child’s education and … protecting the rights of Iowans to make their own … decisions.” As of March 9, 2023, there have been 10,725 COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa.
Now, Governor Reynolds and the Republican legislators have become obsessed with LGBTQ+ issues and are rushing laws through to marginalize and isolate this group of people. The governor seems to think she knows what is best and what is “in the best interest of the kids.” What happened to rights of Iowans to make their own decisions?
The New England Journal of Medicine reported in 2020 that firearm-related injuries became the leading cause of death among children and adolescents. The Iowa’s response to this was to pass an amendment to the Iowa Constitution affirming the right to keep and bear arms, a right already protected by the U.S. Constitution, and adding additional language to make any meaningful reforms to control guns extremely difficult, if not impossible.
I used to be proud, when I traveled to other states, to have Iowa license plates. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Now I am embarrassed.
