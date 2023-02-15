I agree with Council Members David Resnick and Katy Wethal that the City Council speed camera decision appeared rushed and lacked due diligence. Pardon the pun, but the optics of the speed camera decision are poor.

Perhaps we have an opportunity for some good investigative journalism? If I were a reporter I might ask: What is the name of the speed camera company? Is it financially stable? What is its track record with other municipalities? Are there any ongoing investigations there? Are there privacy guarantees that the information gathered won’t be sold to third parties? How many other companies were considered? What was the selection criteria?

