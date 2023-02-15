I agree with Council Members David Resnick and Katy Wethal that the City Council speed camera decision appeared rushed and lacked due diligence. Pardon the pun, but the optics of the speed camera decision are poor.
Perhaps we have an opportunity for some good investigative journalism? If I were a reporter I might ask: What is the name of the speed camera company? Is it financially stable? What is its track record with other municipalities? Are there any ongoing investigations there? Are there privacy guarantees that the information gathered won’t be sold to third parties? How many other companies were considered? What was the selection criteria?
Technological surveillance continues its relentless march into our lives. That handheld device in your pocket is always listening. Did you ever have a discussion with someone and then five minutes later an email appears offering products related to your discussion topic? Do we really need yet another instance of Big Brother watching us?
Recommended for you
Personally, in a traffic situation, I would rather interact with a policeman who can make common sense judgements depending on the situation. If the real problem is lack of suitable police candidates, or funds to pay them, then solve the real problem. Illinois’ experience with SafeSpeed cameras has been fraught with problems. Applying a similar band-aid solution is not the answer.
Editor’s note: The city has not yet determined which company it would work with if the speed cameras measure receives final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.