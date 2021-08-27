Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
Efken — Steven and Abbey Efken, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
Corbin — Michael and Alexis Corbin, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
Tauke — Matthew and Stephanie Tauke, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.