Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Efken — Steven and Abbey Efken, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Corbin — Michael and Alexis Corbin, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Tauke — Matthew and Stephanie Tauke, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

