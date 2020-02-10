Question: Who records the amount of snowfall we receive? I saw reports from a January storm indicating that Dubuque received just a couple inches of snow, but it definitely seemed like there was more than that.
Answer: Snowfall totals for the Dubuque area are based on measurements taken near the Dubuque Regional Airport, according to Tim Gross, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office.
The airport is located south of Dubuque, and it is possible for snowfall in other areas around the city to vary from the official measurements. Storm spotters in other areas of Dubuque call in with snowfall information, but only the data taken near the airport is entered as official snowfall data, Gross said.
“You can have significantly different totals not even 3 miles away from the downtown Dubuque area,” Gross said.
On Jan. 17, for example, the Dubuque airport site received 3.4 inches of snow. That same day, the area near Lock and Dam No. 11 on the north side of town received 4.5 inches of snow, according to Gross.
Snowfall measurements near the Dubuque Regional Airport are taken by a contract observer who lives in the area.
The contractor takes measurements using snowboards — pieces of plywood painted white — which are placed on his property, Gross said.
Every six hours, the contractor uses a “snow stick” marked with 1/10-inch markings to measure how much snow has fallen on the board. Then he wipes the snow off of the board and repeats the process six hours later.
“During a snow event, he’ll call us every six hours with a snowfall amount,” Gross said.
Question: Why is the building where the Dubuque City Council meets called the Historic Federal Building? Wouldn’t it be easier to refer to it as the post office or just council chambers, since that is what the building is used for?
Answer: The structure now known as the Historic Federal Building was constructed in the 1930s and at one point was known as the U.S. Post Office and Courthouse, according to the City of Dubuque.
The city acquired the building for $1 from the federal government in 2006 as “historic surplus property,” according to the city’s website. In 2007, the city performed a $3.1 million renovation.
City officials elected to rename the building after they acquired and renovated it “to acknowledge the building’s past and to provide flexibility for future uses and occupants,” city spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email.
The building now houses the post office, council chambers, the city’s housing and community development department and juvenile court services. Additional agencies and organizations lease space in the building as well.