Question: What is the status of the traffic signal repair at John F. Kennedy Road and Hillcrest Road? When will the traffic signals be operational again?
Answer: City of Dubuque officials estimate it will be another three to four weeks before the signals at the intersection are working again, according to a city press release. However, that timeline is dependent on the weather, said Duane Richter, a city traffic engineer.
A signal at the northeast corner of JFK and Hillcrest was taken down Aug. 5 after a routine inspection found that the mast arm and foundation pole had deteriorated and needed to be replaced immediately, City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said.
Staff also decided to replace the signal in the southeast corner because it was scheduled to be replaced in the next year. As they began the work, they found that they would also have to make changes to the nearby retaining wall and sidewalk to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It got to be pretty complex, all the things that spiraled once we got into it,” Psihoyos said.
Recent rains also have delayed the project’s completion, Psihoyos said. Crews most recently have been working on the retaining wall and sidewalk and then will have to install the new signal and wiring.
Question: Who is responsible for cleaning up debris following a vehicle crash?
Answer: Following a crash, the tow company called to the scene is responsible for cleaning up the debris, according to Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich.
In many cases, such as when the crash does not result in arrests, the people involved choose which tow company to use. However, if the vehicle has to be impounded or towed for evidence, police use a contracted service, Messerich wrote in an email.
Fire department staff oversee the cleanup of any fuel spilled in a crash. Public works department staff get involved if there is a hit and run and debris is left in the street. Officers may also take debris as evidence to help identify the vehicle involved, Messerich wrote.