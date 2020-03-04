Question: Where do officials measure the temperature of the water in the Mississippi River?
Answer: Water temperatures in the Mississippi River near Dubuque are taken at Lock and Dam No. 11, near the approach to the upper end of the lock gate, according to lockmaster Gary Kilburg.
The device that measures the water temperature is typically a few feet underwater — deep enough to stay underwater even as river levels fluctuate, but high enough to give an accurate temperature reading. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers workers take the water temperature at 6 a.m. each day.
During the winter, the water temperature tends to bottom out at around 31 or 32 degrees, Kilburg said. That is because the ice on the surface of the water keeps temperatures low, but the water beneath the surface does not freeze and thus remains at a similar temperature.
“Virtually, it won’t get any colder than that because it’s under the ice,” Kilburg said.
During the warmer months, the temperature of the water varies more from week to week.
Data about river temperatures and other metrics is available at rivergages.com.
Question: City of Dubuque code states that a vehicle that stays in the same place on my residential lot for more than 48 hours is considered “stored,” and I can only have one stored vehicle on my lot in my rear yard. So if I leave two vehicles in my driveway while I’m on vacation, am I breaking city code? What if I have a car that I keep covered in winter and a van stored behind my house?
Answer: City of Dubuque staff handle questions about vehicle storage regulations on a case-by-case basis, Planning Services Manager Laura Carstens said. She said a definitive answer to specific scenarios would require research by staff to interpret city code correctly.
However, city enforcement of those regulations generally is complaint- based, and residents don’t often call the city to complain about cars parked in driveways during a vacation, Carstens said
“That’s not what we’re seeking to enforce,” she said, noting that city staff typically are dealing with cars that are not on pavement or are inoperable.
City staff members prefer to talk with residents about individual situations, Carstens said, noting that there might be other circumstances that affect their compliance with city code.
“Even if we do get a complaint and we send a notice, we’re, again, working one-on-one with that person,” Carstens said. “And if they say, ‘I was out of town, I was on vacation,’ we work through those conditions and circumstances.”
Residents with questions about specific circumstances can reach the city’s Planning Services Department at 563-589-4210.