Question: What agency is in charge of providing law enforcement on the new Southwest Arterial? Who provides ambulance services?
Answer: Law enforcement on the Southwest Arterial primarily falls to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, which is responsible for most of the length of the road itself, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said.
However, the interchanges at either end of the arterial — at U.S. 20 and U.S. 61/151 — fall under the jurisdiction of the Dubuque Police Department.
“That’s completely based on city limits,” Lt. Ted McClimon said.
Portions of the arterial that are within city limits would be serviced by City of Dubuque ambulance services. The Key West Fire Department provides EMS services from U.S. 61/151 — with the exception of the interchange — to English Mill Road.
Question: There appear to be pedestrian walkways on some bridges along and over the Southwest Arterial, but there are no paths or places to park. Why are they there?
Answer: As part of the Southwest Arterial project, officials graded and prepared for a separated bike and pedestrian path along the length of the road that will connect U.S. 20 to U.S. 61/151, according to Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer.
“Some of the bridges have been prepared to be able to accommodate that future trail when we’re able to get it built,” he said.
The city’s eventual goal is for the trail to continue on Seippel Road and connect with other trails leading to the Heritage Trail. Officials would like to find a way to connect the south end of the future trail with the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Schiesl said the estimated cost of the trail project is $4 million to $5 million. There is currently no funding available for the project, nor is there a timeline for its construction, he said.
“We’ve got to find $4 to 5 million, and right now that’s pretty tough to come by,” he said.
Sam Shea, a transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said DOT officials incorporated trail plans into the bridges. He said determining the cost to include the walkways would be challenging because they were built into the bridge design.
Question: I noticed crews installing what looks like a lot of piping along the Southwest Arterial. What project are they working on?
Answer: The piping is being installed by Black Hills Energy as part of a project to build a natural gas line south of Dubuque. The line will start at a company facility southeast of the intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 151, run toward the city of Dubuque and end at another Black Hills facility, according to the company’s website.
The pipe aims to provide a second feed to Dubuque in case the company’s primary pipeline were out of service, as well as to prepare for potential growth from the new Southwest Arterial.
The pipeline is expected to be in service in December.