News in your town

Council OKs purchase of combat helmets for Manchester police

Ask the TH: How often are river bridges inspected?

Toy drive this weekend in Galena

New Lancaster pool remains on target for 2020 opening

More East Dubuque bars could stay open late

Police: 2nd man arrested for illegally towing car in Dubuque

Free meal to be held in Dubuque on Thanksgiving Day

Community officials push top priorities to legislators

Judge orders immediate removal of bears, primates, other 'exotic' animals from Manchester zoo

What's happening

Judge orders immediate removal of bears, primates, other 'exotic' animals from Manchester zoo

MLK's daughter to serve as UW-P distinguished lecturer

Altercation in Darlington leads to 3 arrests, charges recommended against 4th person

East Dubuque water service interruptions possible today due to main repair

Man hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Local United Way to host informational sessions on grants

Authorities: Body of missing Jones County man found in creek

Correction

City of Prairie du Chien extends offer to purchase mall

Manchester chosen as pilot community in workforce study

Dubuque officials rezone Seippel Road property to expand storage, warehousing business

Dubuque health center completes move to 'holistic' campus today

New facilitator working to gauge brain health needs of children in Dubuque, surrounding counties

25th annual Reflections in Park kicks off this week in Dubuque

Local Girl Scouts chill out at 'Frozen' event

Online survey collecting input on Asbury's popular Music in the Park

Sensory-friendly Santa gives children an experience to remember in Dubuque

Biz Buzz: New shop opens in Dyersville; sports gambling extends to new local market; update on Dubuque Sonic

Illinois lawmakers push to end daylight saving time, potentially creating border complications

What's happening

1 hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Dubuque

Building permits in Dubuque County

UPDATE: Monticello police report missing man's body located in creek

1 hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Dubuque

Northwest Illinois prison to host job fair in December in effort to hire more than 100