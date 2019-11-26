Question: How often are area bridges that cross the Mississippi River inspected? What did officials find in the most recent inspections of those structures?
Answer: The Julien Dubuque and Dubuque-Wisconsin bridges each are inspected every other year, as are the bridges that cross the Mississippi River at Sabula, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., according to state Department of Transportation officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
The Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge last was inspected in 2018, and the other three bridges were inspected this year. However, officials have not yet completed the 2019 inspection report for Julien Dubuque Bridge, so the most recent available report is from 2017.
Here is a sampling of what officials found in the most recent available inspections:
- Julien Dubuque Bridge: Inspectors in 2017 determined that the bridge deck was overall in good condition, the superstructure was in fair condition and the substructure in satisfactory condition.
- Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge: Inspectors in 2018 determined that the deck, superstructure and substructure all were in satisfactory condition.
- Prairie du Chien bridge: Inspectors this year determined that the bridge’s underdeck was in fair condition, the girders were in fair-to-good condition and the steel floor beams were mostly in good condition.
- Savanna(Ill.)-Sabula bridge: Inspectors this year determined that the deck and superstructure were in very good condition, and the substructure was in good condition. The bridge is the newest Mississippi River span in the area, having opened in November 2017.
Question: What are the rules for public entities such as cities and schools to sell surplus items? At what point does the public have to be notified?
Answer: In Dubuque, city and school district policies govern the sale of surplus materials.
City of Dubuque staff dispose of their assets through public auctions or through sealed bids when feasible, according to city policy. Negotiated sales are only allowed under extenuating circumstances.
Items can be auctioned off by city staff or via online service GovDeals. City staff are required to publish a notice for sealed bids and auctions in a newspaper.
Dubuque Community Schools policy requires district leaders to hold a public hearing if a single item being sold is valued at $5,000 or more.
Equipment valued at $10 to $5,000 is sold either by public auction or bid. Those sales must be published in a newspaper. Items valued at less than $10 can be “discarded, recycled or sent to auction,” according to district policy.