Question: Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, recently announced that she will hold a town hall at Hempstead High School in Dubuque. How are political candidates able to use public school buildings?
Answer: Under the Dubuque Community School District’s facility use policy, all “civic, religious, fraternal, political, patriotic and community welfare organizations” operating in district boundaries are eligible to use district facilities.
That includes allowing facilities to be used for “partisan, political or sectarian purposes,” according to the policy, which notes that approval of a group’s request does not imply an endorsement on behalf of the district.
Mike Cyze, chief communication officer for the district, said any organization, group or political candidate can reach out to the district and ask to use facilities if they are available. However, depending on the space, those organizations might have to pay rental and staffing costs.
Groups renting district facilities also must have a minimum $2 million commercial general liability insurance coverage.
“We have groups that rent our facilities on a regular basis at non-school times,” Cyze said.
Warren’s town hall is planned for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Hempstead’s north gym.
Under the district’s facility rental fee schedule, a nonprofit organization that does not charge an admission fee is not assessed a rental cost for the gym. However, Warren’s campaign will be charged a $25 permit fee and the cost of custodial hours involved in the event.
The custodial charge is $36 per hour, per custodian needed. The total fee for the Warren event hasn’t been finalized because it depends on the number of custodians who are needed, Cyze said.
“It will be based on actual usage,” he said.
A representative from Warren’s campaign declined to provide comment for this story.