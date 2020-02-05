This story has been updated to clarify that the cosmetic damage that can result to developing teeth only occurs over prolonged exposure to high fluoride levels.
The City of Dubuque announced tonight that young children should avoid drinking tap water due to a higher-than-desirable fluoride concentration.
Small amounts of fluoride are added to the drinking water supply to prevent cavities. However, higher levels of fluoride can, over prolonged exposure, cause discoloration or pitting of permanent teeth that still are developing in the gums, according to a city press release.
City officials said they are taking steps to return the fluoride level to acceptable levels, which is 2 mg/l. Water tested today showed a fluoride level of 3.07 mg/l, according to the release issued at about 5:30 p.m.
Accordingly, children younger than 9 years old should be provided alternative sources of drinking water or water that has been treated to remove fluoride.
An update will be provided Thursday morning, according to the city. City officials stressed that the notice is only being issued as a precautionary measure.
The release also notes that consuming water with a fluoride concentration of 4 mg/l or higher increases the risk of developing bone disease. However, at the current fluoride level, risks to children are limited to "cosmetic dental problem(s)."