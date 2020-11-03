A newcomer defeated an incumbent Tuesday in a race for a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors seat.
Republican Harley Pothoff garnered 27,169 votes -- or 53.7% -- to top Democrat Dave Baker, who received 23,377, for a seat on the three-person board.
Pothoff worked for the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department for nearly 30 years before retiring as a captain in August. Pothoff previously said he wanted to run for a seat to return "honesty, integrity and transparency, as well as professionalism" to the board.
He becomes just the second Republican elected to the county board in the last 70 years. The other was Daryl Klein, who served from 2010 to 2018.
Baker has been on the board since 2017.
While campaigning, he had touted his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the role supervisors have played in the county's response. He also in his first term championed retaining county ownership of Sunnycrest Manor and has cited his pride in lowering the county's property tax levy.