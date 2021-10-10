A members of a major union have voted to reject a tentative collective bargaining agreement with Dubuque County's largest employer.
Members of United Automobile Workers voted today to reject the tentative agreement with Deere & Co. that had been announced on Oct. 1. Union members met to discuss the agreement this morning.
The contract would have covered 10,100 union members at John Deere facilities across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, including John Deere Dubuque Works.
There are 2,800 full-time employees at the Dubuque facility, though not all are union members.
The news was announced at about 8:15 p.m. tonight in a press release from Deere & Co.
"John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees' viewpoints," the release states. "In the meantime, our operations will continue as normal."
The previous six-year contract was set to expire on Oct. 1, though it was temporarily extended once a tentative agreement was reached.
Because the agreement was rejected, union members can choose to go on strike or restart negotiations with Deere.
On Sept. 12, UAW members voted to authorize a strike should an agreement not be reached. The last time John Deere employees went on a strike was in 1986, and it lasted for six months.