Dubuque Community School Board members early Wednesday morning terminated the contract of a Hempstead High School teacher who used a racial slur at school earlier this year.

The decision to accept the recommendation of Superintendent Amy Hawkins to terminate teacher Roger Poling's contract came after an eight-hour private hearing that began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The board began deliberations in the case shortly before midnight, returning to open session at about 1:30 a.m. Board members voted 6-0, with board member Tami Ryan absent, to terminate Poling's contract.

