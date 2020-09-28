UPDATE
One injury has been reported so far in connection with today's explosion and resulting fires.
A firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to Randy Gehl, City of Dubuque public information officer.
Crews continued to fight fires at the scene as of 7:30 p.m.
Gehl said officials also continue to inspect damage to nearby structures.
Multiple properties in the area were damaged by the explosion, with many having broken windows, according to the City of Dubuque.
At least some residents in the area are expected to be displaced overnight. People whose residences were impacted by the explosion should go to Jackson Park, where American Red Cross officials will be providing assistance.
"Rental property owners with properties in the area are asked to contact their tenants to check on their needs," said the City of Dubuque. "Property owners will need to board up damaged windows and secure their properties when it is safe to access them. Rental property owners should contact the City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department 563-581-2644."
UPDATE
Photos taken with the Telegraph Herald drone show the devastation at the scene of the explosion on Loras Boulevard.
A structure has been leveled, and other structures nearby are damaged, some badly.
Sharlita Day lives at 586 Loras Blvd., about five homes up on the other side of the street from the explosion.
She had gotten home from work at 5 p.m.
"I was sitting on my bed watching TV, and the whole house shook," she said. "I thought a tree had fallen."
Jennifer Hewitt, an 18-year-old Loras College student, said she felt the explosion in her dorm room on campus.
“I was laying in my bed, and I felt an explosion," she said. "My vanity mirror cracked.”
She was among the students congregated on campus looking down Loras Boulevard toward the explosion site.
"I am still shaking," she said in the wake of the explosion.
Merryl Green, 19, also attends Loras.
"I went for a run down Arlington Street, and I could smell the gas," she said, referencing the leak before the explosion. "It was really strong."
She said she jumped when she heard the explosion
UPDATE
An explosion shook downtown Dubuque at 5:45 p.m. today when a gas leak resulted in a blast that completely collapsed a building in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard near Montrose Terrace.
Firefighters were on the scene of the gas leak at the time of the explosion, and the occupants had been evacuated. According to scanner traffic, multiple ambulances were dispatched to the area. Firefighters were checking other buildings for structural damage.
Loras and the surrounding streets are blocked off. The City of Dubuque is asking people to avoid the area while emergency crews work.
This story will be updated.
ORIGINAL
A large gas leak occurred after a contractor struck a gas main while drilling in a Dubuque neighborhood.
Dubuque firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. Monday after reports of a gas leak from a large main.
“It looks like a contractor doing some horizontal boring struck a gas main," said Fire Chief Rick Steines. "The gas company is on scene. We really are just siphoning it right now."
Steines said one home is currently evacuated and the gas company will determine if others need to leave as well for at least an hour. City streets from Bluff Street to Prairie Street are currently closed.
The leak is isolated and the pipe will later be replaced by the gas company on scene, Steines said.
“We are just waiting for them to get the leak shutoff," he said.