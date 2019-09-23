UPDATE
A jury this afternoon found an Earlville, Iowa, hog farmer guilty of murdering his wife with a corn rake.
Todd M. Mullis 43, stood flanked by defense attorneys Gerald “Jake” Feuerhelm and Robert Sabers as the verdict was read on the sixth day of his first-degree murder trial. Jurors deliberated for a total of about seven and a half hours Friday and today before returning the verdict.
A conviction of first-degree murder is punishable by an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Mullis killed his wife, Amy Mullis, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, then tried to make it look like an accident. Prosecutors said he was enraged over her latest affair.
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes said in the prosecution's closing argument that Todd Mullis had been considering killing his wife for years. She said he waited for Amy Mullis to undergo a medical procedure as a way of providing an excuse for why she would fall on a corn rake.
The defense argued that someone else killed Amy Mullis on that morning while Todd Mullis and his son worked in a nearby barn.
ORIGINAL
Deliberations continue this afternoon in Dubuque in the trial of an Earlville, Iowa, man accused of killing his wife, and the attorneys involved recently gathered for a ruling by the judge.
After deliberating since 9 a.m., the jury submitted a written question to Iowa District Judge Thomas Bitter at 11:50 a.m.
The jurors asked for a definition of “UTC time” and if the times of internet searches listed on Google records submitted as state’s evidence reflected Iowa’s time zone.
The defense had argued that UTC time is the successor of Greenwich Mean Time, so that searches that appeared to have been made in the early morning hours – often before 3 a.m. – on the Google list actually were performed in the early evenings because of the time difference between Central Time and UTC.
Bitter’s written response to the jury was that no additional evidence would be presented.
Mullis appeared by closed-circuit TV as Bitter and the attorneys gathered for the ruling on the jurors’ question.
Mullis, 43, is accused of killing Amy Mullis with a corn rake on Nov. 10, then trying to make it look like an accident. Prosecutors said he was enraged over her latest affair.
The murder trial was moved to Dubuque over concerns about pretrial publicity. It started on Sept. 16 with jury selection.