A Dubuque County resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died, marking the first coronavirus-related death in Iowa, public health officials said.
No identifying information about the person was provided, other than that he or she was an "older adult" aged 61 to 80, according to an announcement. Details about when exactly the death occurred weren't provided.
“This death is a tragedy and a reminder for all of the seriousness of this virus," Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said in a press release. "However, it is also important that everyone understands that this does not mean Dubuque County is more at risk for COVID-19 spread or deaths than other areas.”
Six confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Dubuque County, and more than 100 cases have been reported across the state. Most people who contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, but some people can suffer serious or even deadly complications.
COVID-19 has been confirmed in all three states in the Telegraph Herald coverage area
Officials on Tuesday announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis.
The Grant County Health Department believes the person, who is in his or her 20s, was exposed to a traveler with COVID-19 and developed symptoms shortly thereafter, according to a press release.
The person has not been hospitalized and remains at home under isolation.
Late Monday, Iowa County officials announced that a 26-year-old woman who had recently traveled to Dane County was the first confirmed case in the county. A press release stated that the woman had no known contact with another COVID-19 case, was self-quarantined at home and has not been hospitalized.
Forty-one new cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin — a 10% increase over Monday’s total. The state’s total now sits at 457. Five people have died.
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois increased by another 19% on Tuesday, with 250 new cases. The state now has 1,535 total, including one in Jo Daviess County. Sixteen people have died.