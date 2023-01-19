FENNIMORE, Wis. -- A union announced today that it has been told by Energizer officials that two Wisconsin plants will close, including the one in Fennimore.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced it is "fighting plans by Energizer to outsource good-paying jobs" and reported that company officials said the plants in Fennimore and Portage would close in the next 12 to 24 months. The battery plant in Fennimore has been open since 1970.
"The company told workers and Teamster representatives it plans to offshore American manufacturing jobs and send others to a nonunion facility in North Carolina," states a press release from the Teamsters.
Efforts to reach company officials for comment were not immediately successful.
It says that nearly 600 workers at the two plants are members of the union. The plants "produce batteries for Energizer's retail brands, including Eveready and Rayovac, as well as specialty batteries for hearing aids," according to the release.
"Energizer is putting a plan in motion to kill hundreds of good jobs here in America and offshore them in favor of even bigger profits," said Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien in the release. "Some workers have been in these factories for more than 40 years. The American public should be outraged by these plans."
(3) comments
Unions are Dinosours!
How so?
Unions are Dinosours!
