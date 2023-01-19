FENNIMORE, Wis. -- A union announced today that it has been told by Energizer officials that two Wisconsin plants will close, including the one in Fennimore. 

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced it is "fighting plans by Energizer to outsource good-paying jobs" and reported that company officials said the plants in Fennimore and Portage would close in the next 12 to 24 months. The battery plant in Fennimore has been open since 1970. 

(3) comments

coloradorob

Unions are Dinosours!

jesriedl

How so?

coloradorob

Unions are Dinosours!

