A jury today awarded a Dubuque firefighter $575,000 for emotional distress suffered from experiencing sexual harassment and discrimination at work.
The civil trial for Jami Boss, who sued the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines, lasted eight days at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The jury began deliberating shortly after noon Thursday and announced a verdict after 2 p.m. today.
Speaking to the Telegraph Herald, Boss said she hopes the verdict will "hold somebody accountable" for the sexual harassment and discrimination that she endured.
"I feel like this is the first time someone really listened to my story," she said. "And I'm thankful that they understood what happened to me and the environment (at the fire department)."
Boss has worked for the Dubuque Fire Department since 2011 and now is a fire equipment operator.
Boss filed the lawsuit in September 2020, alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter. She also accused the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
The jury found that Boss proved her claims of sex discrimination and sexual harassment but not retaliation.
Boss held hands with her attorneys, Paige Fiedler and David Albrecht, as they waited for the verdict. They hugged one another after the verdict was read, and Boss wiped away tears.
Fiedler said she hopes that the trial's result will prompt changes.
"I hope the City of Dubuque listens to the jury and makes the changes that are necessary so that this doesn't happen to anyone else, and that women who work for the city get a fair shake," she said.
The defendants in the case waived their right to be present for the reading of the verdict.
Les Reddick, the attorney representing the City of Dubuque and Steines, told the Telegraph Herald afterward that he could not say "if we're going to do anything about (the case) beyond this."
"What I think happened is, two City of Dubuque employees testified against us, and that's a very difficult hill to climb back out of," he said.
Reddick also said there were terms in settlement agreement discussions to which neither party would agree, prompting the need for the trial.
"There wasn't any way to come to an agreement to avoid this trial," he said. "We had absolutely no choice but to put it in the hands of the jury."
Boss's attorneys cited multiple instances of sexual harassment and discrimination when speaking to the jury during the trial's opening and closing statements.
This included Boss being told by co-workers that she was only hired to the department because she is female. Boss's attorneys also cited a time a male co-worker shoved his hands down the back of Boss's pants.
Reddick in his closing argument read from a letter written by Steines to Boss following a meeting between them.
“‘In our recent meeting, you stated you have been harassed,’” Reddick read from the letter. “‘Please provide me with details of any such incidents so I can investigate. I will not tolerate sexual harassment.’”
“He could not have been any more clear,” Reddick said.
Boss's attorneys also noted issues with the bathrooms at fire stations, which the attorneys said did not have locks on the doors. This once resulted in a male colleague walking in on Boss pumping breast milk for her baby in the bathroom because the station did not have a private place for her to do so.
Reddick said a letter previously submitted to the city attorney’s office on Boss’s behalf complained about the bathrooms, but he said that situation was later rectified.
Boss also claimed she was passed over for promotion to her current position multiple times in favor of male colleagues, and that a new practical exam was implemented just as Boss became eligible for promotion.
In addition, Boss's attorneys argued that she was harassed following anonymous complaints about Boss violating the department's residency requirement. Staff requested a log of how frequently Boss stayed at her Dubuque home and took photos of her house and car, they said.
Boss also experienced tension with her co-workers after she encouraged a city intern to report harassment she was experiencing by then-fire department Capt. Jim Abitz, according to Boss's attorneys. Abitz resigned in 2018, but Boss's attorneys said he announced at a union meeting that Boss was the reason he lost his job.
Fiedler said in closing arguments on Thursday that Boss and other female firefighters going into a cleaning supplies closet at one of the fire stations would come across pornographic magazines and naked photos of women.
Boss's suit was the second high-profile one filed by a female city employee in recent years.
Then-Dubuque Police Department Capt. Abby Simon sued the city in 2019 on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The City of Dubuque reached a $1.8 million settlement with Simon in the case last year.