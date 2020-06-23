Twenty-four more inmates in Dubuque County Jail have COVID-19, the sheriff announced this afternoon.
The results were received today after testing samples were taken from all inmates and staff in the wake of the jail receiving a positive diagnosis for one inmate on Friday, according to a press release from Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
"The affected inmates are being placed in medical segregation and will be tended to by jail nursing staff," the release states.
It notes that no positive results have been received for jail staff as of this afternoon.
The wave of COVID-19 infections among inmates was a chief reason that Dubuque County saw a record number of new cases over a 24-hour period. Read about that here: https://www.telegraphherald.com/news/breaking/article_8174eeeb-1d79-55bf-8ab2-ecae2cdc121f.html