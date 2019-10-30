UPDATE
Police said the Julien Dubuque Bridge has re-opened and traffic is flowing normally.
Additional details about the crash that led to the brief closure weren't immediately available.
UPDATE
The Julien Dubuque Bridge is shut down while authorities respond to a rollover crash that occurred earlier this morning.
A crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m., dispatchers reported. East Dubuque, Ill., police are shutting down traffic on the bridge while authorities respond, according to Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich.
It's unclear how long the bridge will be closed.
"It will take us a little bit to get it all cleared up," Messerich said.
Additional details about the crash weren't immediately available.
Check TelegraphHerald.com for updates as they become available.