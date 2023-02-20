A major homeware retailer is coming to Dubuque.

HomeGoods will open in Kennedy Mall in the next 12 months, mall spokesman Joe Bell confirmed to the Telegraph Herald this morning. 

brendaannfoust@gmail.com

Where is Books A Million going?

alleng

Into the former Younkers area.

