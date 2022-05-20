DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A puffed-grains manufacturer plans a $26.5 million expansion to its Dyersville location, a move that will add 17 jobs.
Ancient Brands Milling was awarded tax benefits today by the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board for the project, a press release states.
The company plans to construct a 92,000-square-foot facility in the Dyersville industrial park. The move is expected to increase the company's capacity from 2.5 million pounds to 30 million pounds of puffed product per year, IEDA documents state.
"This expansion will not only allow the company to compete in the national markets but will open global export markets," documents state.
The project represents a capital investment of $26.5 million and is expected to create 17 jobs at a qualifying wage of $22.63 per hour. IEDA awarded Ancient Brands Milling $769,093 in tax credits and refunds for the project.
IEDA documents also state that the City of Dyersville will provide the business with a 10-year, 80% tax increment financing rebate with an estimated value of $2 million.
Documents state that the new facility is expected to "go live" next April.
Ancient Brands Milling manufactures organic and non-GMO puffed grains for "market-recognizable brands" and co-manufactures cereal, granola, energy bars and plant-based alternatives, the release states.
In 2020, Ancient Brands bought assets from Anderson Inc., which formerly leased a building in Dyersville’s Northwest Industrial Park.
