Dubuque County's largest employer and the union representing many of its workers have agreed to temporarily extend a contract set to expire today.
At 1 a.m. today, Deere & Co. issued a press release stating that it and the United Auto Workers have agreed to extend the current, six-year agreement through Oct. 15 while the two parties continue to negotiate on a new contract.
"John Deere and the UAW are actively negotiating in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," the release states. "In the meantime, John Deere, the UAW and our employees remain committed to the continued and uninterrupted support of the customers, communities and all those we proudly serve."
The release goes on to state that "all unit operations will continue as scheduled" while negotiations continue over the next two weeks.
The contract between Deere and UAW covers 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities, including John Deere Dubuque Works, as well as other facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. There are 2,800 full-time employees at the Dubuque plant, though not all are union members.
UAW Local 838, representing the union's employees at the Deere plant in Waterloo, Iowa, announced the contract extension on its Facebook page at 12:01 a.m. today.
"We are currently under an extension," it stated. "Report to work as normal. The Bargaining Team continues to negotiate."
The post had prompted nearly 200 comments by 1:45 a.m., most from union members who wanted to know if a new tentative agreement was in place. Many were critical about why the union was agreeing to an extension if no such agreement had been reached.
Negotiations on a new deal started in August.
If a tentative agreement is reached by Oct. 15, it still will require ratification from union members.
UAW members already voted to authorize a strike if negotiations fail to produce an agreement supported by a majority of union members.
John Deere employees last went on strike in 1986. That strike lasted about six months.