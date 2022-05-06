FARLEY, Iowa -- Farley's only grocery store and the apartments above it are a total loss after a major fire this morning.
Farley Fire Chief Rod Kramer shared that assessment with the Telegraph Herald regarding the fire that broke out in the building housing Greenwood's Grocery and the apartments at 112 First St. NW.
No injuries were reported, as everyone in the building was able to exit safely, he said.
Emergency officials were notified of the fire at about 6:10 a.m., at which point a bystander was breaking out a front window with a fire extinguisher to get to the fire visible inside, according to Kramer. He estimated that the fire likely started at about 5:40 a.m.
As of 10:20 a.m., firefighters continued to work at the scene. Ground-floor windows were broken, and goods on the shelves inside that could be seen were charred. Fire damage also could be seen outside of an upper-story window, and firefighters were going up a ladder into that area.
In addition to the Farley Fire Department, the Epworth and Dyersville fire departments responded to the scene.
Kramer noted that firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it reached the neighboring Bill's Tap.
He said it was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
This story will be updated as more information is available.