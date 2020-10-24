The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County has soared past 5,000.

The county's total stood at 5,076 as of 11 a.m. today -- 110 higher than the tally as of 5 p.m. Friday. 

Dubuque County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state, trailing only Polk, Woodbury, Johnson, Black Hawk and Linn counties. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Dubuque County has the seventh-most completed COVID-19 tests (35,409), seventh-most people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered (3,293) and the seventh-most related deaths (57) in the state. The county has the ninth-most cases per capita, and only one county with more total cases (Woodbury) has a higher per-capita rate.

Notable case total benchmarks for Dubuque County

  • First case announced on March 19
  • 500 cases: June 28
  • 1,000 cases: July 14
  • 1,500 cases: Aug. 2
  • 2,000 cases: Aug. 30
  • 2,500 cases: Sept. 17
  • 3,000 cases: Sept. 24
  • 3,500 cases: Oct. 1
  • 4,000 cases: Oct. 10
  • 4,500 cases: Oct. 17
  • 5,000 cases: Oct. 24

Tags