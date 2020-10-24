The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County has soared past 5,000.
The county's total stood at 5,076 as of 11 a.m. today -- 110 higher than the tally as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Dubuque County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state, trailing only Polk, Woodbury, Johnson, Black Hawk and Linn counties.
Dubuque County has the seventh-most completed COVID-19 tests (35,409), seventh-most people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered (3,293) and the seventh-most related deaths (57) in the state. The county has the ninth-most cases per capita, and only one county with more total cases (Woodbury) has a higher per-capita rate.
Notable case total benchmarks for Dubuque County
- First case announced on March 19
- 500 cases: June 28
- 1,000 cases: July 14
- 1,500 cases: Aug. 2
- 2,000 cases: Aug. 30
- 2,500 cases: Sept. 17
- 3,000 cases: Sept. 24
- 3,500 cases: Oct. 1
- 4,000 cases: Oct. 10
- 4,500 cases: Oct. 17
- 5,000 cases: Oct. 24