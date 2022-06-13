The Dubuque County Auditor's Office will spend Tuesday through Thursday of this week recounting more than 4,000 ballots after learning of an error possibly affecting 19 ballots in last week's primary election.
County supervisors this morning approved the recount of 15 of the county's 34 precincts.
The affected precincts are precincts 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 26, 32 and 34.
According to Auditor Kevin Dragotto, the error that occurred with the 19 ballots — spread across 15 precincts — equated to a paper jam.
"The ballot was put in. We believe the person held on to it too long," he told the Telegraph Herald. "So, when the scanner was trying to suck it in, it recorded the vote and reported it as a jam and spat it back out. The person would put it back, and (the machine could have) theoretically recorded that twice."
Dragotto said the error also happened in other counties that used the same Unisyn paper ballot election machines, according to information shared in a statewide call with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
"After we had some reports on Election Day of, ‘Hey, we have some ballots that may have jammed,’ we don’t think much of it (and) think it is a one-off," Dragotto said. "But as the other counties reported in, we had a meeting with the Secretary of State (staff). This was their recommendation."
County staff will conduct an administrative recount at each of the 15 precincts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. During that, they will re-enter 4,271 ballots.
"Because (county elections staff) will be running them through with a Democrat and a Republican team observing, we will know that we don’t have any jams, that everything went in as it should," Dragotto said. "At the end of the day, this is the system working, and results are not going to be changed. We’re not even sure those 19 are going to come back as having been counted twice."
Among county-level races, there were only two contested contests on ballots last Tuesday, and in each case, the winners garnered thousands more votes than their competitors. And there were no other races on any Dubuque County ballots -- for Statehouse or federal seats -- in which the margin was not hundreds of votes or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.