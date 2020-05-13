A large number of COVID-19 testing results in Dubuque County have been returned, and with them came a wave of new confirmed cases.
Thirty-two new cases were reported today in the county, pushing its total to 235.
Two more deaths of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the county also were reported. The county's total now stands at nine.
The big jump in cases came as there was a large increase in the number of test results received. Dubuque County's test total jumped to 3,264 today, an increase of 936 over Tuesday's total.
Elsewhere, two more cases were reported in Delaware County, boosting its total to 10.
With no new cases today, Jones County's total remains at 34, Clayton County's is 28 and Jackson County's tally is seven.
Three related deaths have been reported in Clayton County, while there have been none in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, there were 377 additional cases reported today, pushing the state total to 13,289.
Seventeen more related deaths were reported, so that toll now stands at 306.