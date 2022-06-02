CASCADE, Iowa – One person died in a fire Wednesday night in Cascade.
The person was a resident of an upstairs apartment, according to Sheriff Joe Kennedy. The person’s name is being withheld pending family notification.
Cascade Fire Chief Bert Kraai said firefighters were dispatched at 9 p.m. Wednesday to the building at 206 First Ave. W.
“We had a large amount of smoke coming out of the structure,” Kraai said. “We don’t know of any other occupants of the building (at the time of the fire) and there were no other injuries.”
The building housed a business, Interior Elements, on the first level.
“There was an apartment above the business and another apartment in the rear of the building,” Kraai said.
Kraai said the fire was contained in one area of the building, but smoke and water damage occurred throughout the rest of the building.
“It was a downtown building sandwiched between other buildings,” Kraai said. “We were able to isolate where the fire was.”
Fire departments from Cascade, Worthington, Bernard, Farley, Monticello and Dubuque responded to the blaze, as did the sheriff’s departments from Dubuque and Jones counties, Cascade police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“We cleared the scene at 1:30 (a.m. today),” Kraai said.
The damage is estimated at $80,000 and the building is considered a total loss, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
The release states that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known but does not appear suspicious.
“There will be a thorough investigation,” Kraai said.