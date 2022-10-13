BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A Jackson County man now is charged with murder after authorities said he admitted to fatally shooting his wife.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, is charged with first-degree murder in Iowa District Court of Jackson County in relation to the death of his wife Angela Prichard, 55. Court documents with the charge were filed today.
Those documents state that Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels in Bellevue at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday and found Angela Prichard "dead from an apparent gunshot wound."
Angela Prichard owned the kennel. She had a no-contact order against Christopher Prichard, her estranged husband, and an arrest warrant had been issued for him for allegedly violating the order.
Authorities issued a public alert Saturday night seeking information on Christopher Prichard's whereabouts.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, he was arrested by authorities at a rural Jackson County home for violating the no-contact order, documents state.
"During the time of (Christopher Prichard's) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela," documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard reported that he was angry with his wife about the no-contact order and was arguing with her about kennel.
"Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela," documents state. "Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene."