Dubuque County topped 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning.
The county’s total stood at 1,002 as of 7 a.m. today, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The county’s case count had increased by 13 since 5 p.m. Monday.
Local public health officials announced that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Dubuque County on March 19.
The county reached 500 cases on June 30.
Now, Dubuque County is the 10th county in the state to hit the 1,000-case milestone.
Twenty-three related deaths have been reported.
The state health department reports that, as of 7 a.m., 15,435 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Dubuque County, for a 6.5% positivity rate.
A total of 436 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.