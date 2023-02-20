Dubuque City Council members on Monday night pumped the brakes on a push to install automated speed cameras in the city.
After extensive discussion among council members and comments from residents, council members voted unanimously to postpone to June the first reading of the ordinance detailing how the speed cameras would be implemented and how fines would be issued.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh proposed postponing consideration of the ordinance to give city staff time to conduct a traffic study in May to determine the prevalence of speeding on major city roadways.
City staff explained that they could determine how often motorists are speeding, but the devices to track traffic speeds could not be placed until temperatures have warmed in order to ensure they do not get damaged.
“I’m wondering if there would be any appetite to postpone this particular discussion and figure out how many people are actually speeding in Dubuque,” Cavanagh said. “That would be pretty telling.”
Prior to Cavanagh’s suggestion, City Council members were divided on the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance stipulated that vehicles detected by the cameras traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit would receive a fine, while vehicles driving 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit in a school or construction zone also would receive a fine.
Civil fines issued through by the cameras would range from $50 to $500, depending on how much the cited vehicle exceeds the speed limit and whether the violation occurs in a school or construction zone.
After a vehicle owner receives one citation, all subsequent civil fines would charge an additional $25 more than their equivalent first-offense amount.
No fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
Before voting to push the discussion to June, council members on Monday voted, 6-1, to amend the proposed ordinance to include a stipulation that would exempt all drivers from being charged a civil fine for their first citation issued by the speed cameras.
Council Members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Susan Farber spoke in favor of moving forward with the cameras, arguing that they would make city streets safer.
“I get a little frustrated when all we are trying to do is ask people to drive the posted speed limit,” Sprank said. “We’re giving you an 11-mile cushion to drive over the speed limit.”
However, Council Members David Resnick, Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal voiced their opposition to the ordinance, with Wethal and Roussell saying the city was moving too hastily to implement the cameras before doing more research on the proposal and Resnick arguing that the cameras contradict the welcoming character of Dubuque.
“Does this really jibe with what we want Dubuque to be known for as they (people) come into the state of Iowa?” Resnick asked.
Prior to the council’s discussion, multiple residents spoke during the meeting to voice their opposition to the cameras.
City staff have not yet determined where the cameras will be located or how many will be deployed. The process of hiring a third-party vendor for the installation and maintenance of the cameras would begin if and when the ordinance receives final approval.
An earlier memo to City Council members listed several locations as potential camera sites, including the Northwest Arterial, the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets, U.S. 61/151 and the corridor of Central Avenue and White Street.
Cavanagh on Monday suggested those roadways as locations for the planned speeding study.
The implementation of the cameras was proposed to City Council members by Police Chief Jeremy Jensen as a way to encourage motorists to drive slow and improve traffic safety, particularly at a time when the police department is struggling to fill more than 10 vacancies.
Earlier this month, council members voted, 5-2, in support of pursuing the proposal, prompting city staff to draft the ordinance.
This is EXCELLENT NEWS! I’m glad to hear the citizens of Dubuque let the council know how they feel about these revenue devices. Keep up the pressure on the council and continue voicing your opposition to these Scameras!!
