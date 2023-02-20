Dubuque City Council members on Monday night pumped the brakes on a push to install automated speed cameras in the city.

After extensive discussion among council members and comments from residents, council members voted unanimously to postpone to June the first reading of the ordinance detailing how the speed cameras would be implemented and how fines would be issued.

kclm7

This is EXCELLENT NEWS! I’m glad to hear the citizens of Dubuque let the council know how they feel about these revenue devices. Keep up the pressure on the council and continue voicing your opposition to these Scameras!!

