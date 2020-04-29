Flexsteel Industries Inc. announced this morning that it will permanently close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.
The company announced the plan in a press release issued moments before a conference call about its latest quarterly earnings, which were released Tuesday night.
The manufacturing facility, located on Seippel Road, employs about 150 people.
The impending closure is tied to Flexsteel's decision to exit the recreational vehicle and hospitality businesses, where customer demand had declined rapidly. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these problems.
"(These businesses) are no longer strategic to the future of the company and cannot deliver an adequate financial return," said Flexsteel President and CEO Jerry Dittmer this morning. "By exiting these noncore businesses, we will sharpen our organizational focus."
A facility in Starkville, Miss., also will close as a result of this transformation.
On Tuesday, Flexsteel reported a net loss of $5.3 million in the quarter that ended March 31. The company reported a loss of $5.4 million during the prior quarter.
Net sales for the most-recent quarter totaled $98.8 million — a 11% decrease from the $111.5 million in sales during the same quarter in the prior year.
Through the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year, net sales were down 12% compared to the same time period in the prior year.
As Flexsteel officials announced plans to leave the RV and hospitality businesses, they vowed to focus more intently on the company's furnishings, e-commerce and workspace solutions businesses.
Company officials said the timeline for the local closure has not been determined.
“The specific timing and associated financial impacts of these business exits will be determined in the fourth quarter,” said Derek Schmidt, Flexsteel’s recently hired chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
Today's announcement marked the second time in a two-month span that Flexsteel's transformation plans directly impacted Dubuque.
In February, the company announced that it would move some production of its trademark "blue steel spring" to facilities in Mexico and Asia. The spring previously had been produced exclusively in Dubuque.
Flexsteel's corporate headquarters also is located in Dubuque. The company did not announce any imminent changes to corporate operations, but last month, it informed the City of Dubuque of about 100 layoffs in Dubuque, at least some of which were corporate employees.
The decision comes just a few years after Flexsteel made a major commitment to the Dubuque area.
In 2016, Flexsteel announced plans to close its longtime manufacturing facility on Jackson Street.
The company toyed with the idea of moving manufacturing operations out of town. However, in 2017, it announced plans to invest $28 million in a new facility in Dubuque Industrial Center South.
The fate of that recently constructed structure was not immediately clear.
