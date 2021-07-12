The Texas Rangers selected Dubuque native Ian Moller in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft this afternoon.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pound, right-handed-hitting catcher, who graduated from Dubuque Wahlert in January, went 103rd overall and as the second selection in the fourth round. Moller, 18, signed with Louisiana State University in November but is expected to sign with the Rangers and begin his professional career.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game USA listed Moller as the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 catcher in the 2021 high school graduating class. He also earned the No. 1 overall and No. 1 catcher rankings in the state of Iowa.
Moller became the first Dubuque County player to be drafted since the San Diego Padres selected Cascade right-handed pitcher Colin Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 draft following his junior season at Indiana State University. Rea reached the big leagues with the Padres in 2015, pitched for the Chicago Cubs last season and recently began his first season with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Dyersville, Iowa, native Nic Ungs also went in the 12th round of the 2001 draft to the Florida Marlins and advanced to the Triple-A level during an 11-year professional career. No other Dubuque County player has heard his name called before the 12th round, prior to today.
The last Dubuque player drafted was Josh Habel, a left-handed pitcher from Hempstead who went to the San Francisco Giants in the 14th round of the 2002 draft. Eight years earlier, three Wahlert products went in the same draft, including outfielder Scott Savary in the 21st round to the Cincinnati Reds, second baseman Bobby Meyer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 35th round and right-handed pitcher Tom Sullivan to the Chicago White Sox in the 46th round.
Kevin Rhomberg, an all-state shortstop who led Hempstead to the 1974 state championship, held the distinction of being the highest-drafted Dubuque player until today. The Cleveland Indians selected him in the 14th round of the 1977 draft.