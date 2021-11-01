A former administrator at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after authorities said he stole at least $250,000 from the system.
Todd C. Wessels, 49, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty today in in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Wessels resigned last year as principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and the system’s curriculum/technology director.
The press release states that "no later than June 2011," Wessels "devised and executed a scheme to make purchases for his own benefit with the school district’s funds."
Wessels purchased pre-paid debit cards using Holy Family store credit cards on the pretense that he needed money for apps on students' computers. He then transferred the the money on the pre-paid cards to a PayPal account that he had opened in the system's name, the release states.
"Finally, Wessels provided the school district receipts for the purchases of the pre-paid debit cards on the false and fraudulent pretense that the use of the store credit cards was for legitimate purchases," the release states. "Wessels also sold the school district’s computer equipment on third-party Internet websites without its knowledge or permission."
The release states that when administrators started looking into Wessels' spending, Wessels lied to administrators and submitted fraudulent invoices and receipts to them.
The release states that Wessels stole at least $250,000 from Holy Family.
A sentencing date for Wessels will be set after a presentence report has been prepared, and he remains free on bond. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.