A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 69, of 1685 Hickson Ave., faces charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday morning in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
If convicted of all charges, Hoffman faces up to 40 years in prison. His next court hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10.
An attempt to reach Hoffman’s attorney to provide comment for this story wasn’t successful.
Jessica Ruggeberg, the mother of 20-year-old Hannah Ruggeberg, who died in the crash, told the Telegraph Herald that she is grateful that charges were filed in 2019. That way, the uncertainty won’t carry over into the new year.
“I just want justice for Hannah and Kashton (Hannah’s unborn child),” Jessica Ruggeberg said. “They didn’t do anything wrong. They were just driving on their way home.
“We spent Christmas without them, and (Hoffman) got to spend Christmas with his family.”
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated while he was driving north on U.S. 52 between St. Donatus and Key West at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. On that stretch of roadway, there is one northbound lane and two southbound lanes. Witnesses told authorities that he was driving in the middle lane of traffic — the fast lane for southbound traffic — and that two southbound vehicles “had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with” his pickup truck.
He then crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Ruggeberg, of Bellevue, Iowa, near the highway’s intersection with Bradel Cove Road.
Her van came to rest on its side. Ruggeberg — who was 28 weeks pregnant — and her unborn child were killed, and her passenger, 3-year-old Seriaha Phillips, of Dubuque, was seriously injured, according to authorities. She was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she was treated for a skull fracture, broken bones and other injuries.
The first Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy to arrive at the crash scene “noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage on (Hoffman’s) breath and that his speech was slurred,” according to court documents. She also reported hearing him say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon.”
A cooler lid, ice cubes and a 12-ounce can of beer were spotted near Hoffman’s truck, according to court documents.
Hoffman showed “indicators of alcohol impairment” during sobriety testing at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, where he was taken for treatment of his injuries, authorities said.
In late November, authorities received the results of a blood test taken about two hours after the crash. State Crime Lab technicians determined Hoffman’s blood alcohol content was 0.135%, well above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Prior to charges being filed, Jessica Ruggeberg filed a lawsuit against Hoffman. She is seeking reimbursement for medical costs and funeral expenses, as well as damages for pain, suffering and a loss of consortium.
“Punitive damages should be awarded against Hoffman in an amount which will deter Hoffman and other individuals operating motor vehicles on Iowa roadways from doing so in an intoxicated, reckless, willful and wanton manner,” the petition states.
Hoffman’s attorney has not filed a response to the suit.
Jessica Ruggeberg said it’s important to remember that her daughter wasn’t the only person lost in the crash.
“(Hoffman) not only took one life. He took two,” she said.