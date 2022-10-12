A recent test of Dubuque's drinking water revealed the presence of potentially harmful "forever chemicals," but officials stress that it continues to meet all state and federal standards for being safe to consume.

In that recent sample, the level of one of many perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, typically categorized as PFAS, in the city's drinking water was 4.6 parts per trillion. That just exceeds the federal minimum reporting threshold of 4 parts per trillion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.