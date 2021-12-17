The Galena, Ill., and Platteville, Wis., school districts have canceled classes today in relation to potential safety concerns.
Galena district officials were alerted to a "possible threat to school safety" that specifically mentioned Galena High School.
The cancellation was communicated to families in an email this morning, and a message from Superintendent Tim Vincent was also posted to the district's Facebook page.
In the message, Vincent notes that while the threat might stem from a nationally trending challenge on social media platform TikTok referring to a threat of school violence on Dec. 17, the district "cannot simply discount" the specific threat.
"The safety of students is our top priority," the message reads.
A screenshot of the threat, included in the message, mentions "GHS" and asserts that the poster will "shoot up the school" today.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald this morning, Vincent said he was notified of the post by a parent around 11 p.m. Thursday. After hearing from several Galena High School students that they had also seen the message, the district notified families around 5 a.m. today that all classes would be canceled.
The message notes that the Galena Police Department is "conducting a thorough investigation" of the threat. Vincent said officials have not yet identified the origin of the post.
Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to contact Vincent at 815-777-6681.
In Platteville, the school district reports that district officials and the Platteville Police Department were "notified of concern around a potential threat of violence occurring at the school" today.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to cancel school," the announcement states, noting that the incident is under investigation.