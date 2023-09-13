Make America Great Again Victory Rally
President Donald Trump speaks to thousands of supporters gathered for a campaign event at Dubuque Regional Airport on Nov. 1, 2020. Trump would win Dubuque County — and all of Iowa — in the general election two days later, but Joe Biden won the presidency.

 NICKI KOHL

Former President Donald Trump will visit both Dubuque and Maquoketa next week.

Both the Dubuque and Jackson county Republican parties announced that Trump will be visiting on Wednesday, Sept. 20. 

