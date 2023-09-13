President Donald Trump speaks to thousands of supporters gathered for a campaign event at Dubuque Regional Airport on Nov. 1, 2020. Trump would win Dubuque County — and all of Iowa — in the general election two days later, but Joe Biden won the presidency.
Former President Donald Trump will visit both Dubuque and Maquoketa next week.
Both the Dubuque and Jackson county Republican parties announced that Trump will be visiting on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
An announcement on the Dubuque County Republicans website states that additional details of Trump's visit to Dubuque will be announced soon. Party officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Recommended for you
Jackson County GOP Chair Darla Chappell confirmed that Trump will hold a campaign rally Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. Doors open at 10 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m.
“We’re so excited to hear what he has to say,” Chappell said. “And to tell you the truth, we feel important. Jackson County gets skipped over a lot, so we’re excited to have someone in his position stop and visit.”
Details about the event and a registration link were posted to the Jackson County Iowa Republicans Facebook page this afternoon. Chappell said the first link sold out, so a second registration link was posted later in the day.
“I’m not sure how many tickets there are, but we hope to have as big a crowd as possible,” she said.
Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said he was notified this week of Trump’s impending visit.
He said safety planning is still in the works to accommodate the expected crowds but that the office will work closely with the Maquoketa Police Department to avoid any issues. Maquoketa Police Chief Brendan Zeimet could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Brendan is going to be the main point of contact for the Maquoketa location, … but we’ll work where we’re needed, too,” Kilburg said.