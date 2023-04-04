Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels has announced his immediate retirement due to health reasons.

In a letter dated today addressed to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque,” and posted on the archdiocesan website, Jackels wrote that he has asked Pope Francis to accept the resignation. 

(2) comments

lyncjerde@att.net

For a bishop to step down immediately, during Holy Week, is a bombshell. Please stay on this story, TH. I know you will.

coloradorob

A Sexual Assault case is probably about to be announced.

