Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels speaks with a third-grade class at Holy Ghost Schools in 2014 in Dubuque. Jackels announced in a letter dated today that he is retiring immediately. He cited unspecified health reasons in his letter.
Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels has announced his immediate retirement due to health reasons. In a letter dated today addressed to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque,” and posted on the archdiocesan website, Jackels wrote that he has asked Pope Francis to accept the resignation.
Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels speaks with a third-grade class at Holy Ghost Schools in 2014 in Dubuque. Jackels announced in a letter dated today that he is retiring immediately. He cited unspecified health reasons in his letter.
Jessica Reilly
Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels has announced his immediate retirement due to health reasons. In a letter dated today addressed to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque,” and posted on the archdiocesan website, Jackels wrote that he has asked Pope Francis to accept the resignation.
Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels has announced his immediate retirement due to health reasons.
In a letter dated today addressed to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque,” and posted on the archdiocesan website, Jackels wrote that he has asked Pope Francis to accept the resignation.
Jackels, who will turn 69 on April 13, was hospitalized for a heart attack in early May 2019. He returned to his work six weeks later.
Recommended for you
Francis has appointed Bishop Richard Pates, retired Bishop of Des Moines, to serve as apostolic administrator until the next Archbishop of Dubuque is named, according to Jackels’ letter.
The letter did not specify the health issues prompting Jackels’ decision.
“Jesus called me to this ministry, and I wouldn’t take my hands from this plow unless Jesus, through his Vicar on earth, called me away,” Jackels wrote in the letter. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know you, praying with you, sharing meals together, joining you as a partner in ministry.”
Archdiocesan spokesman Deacon John Robbins said that Jackels was not at the archdiocesan pastoral center in Dubuque today, and unavailable to answer questions. Robbins said archdiocesan staff would not be making additional comments in the immediate aftermath of the release of the letter.
“We understand there are more questions, but we are not in a position to answer them today,” he said.
The former bishop of Wichita, Kan., Jackels, was appointed by Pope Francis as the 12th head of the Dubuque Catholic Archdiocese, which includes 30 counties in northeast Iowa, in 2013.
He replaced Archbishop Jerome Hanus, who tendered his resignation in 2013. Jackels' appointment is one of the first batch of assignments Francis made upon becoming pope.
Born April 13, 1954, in Rapid City, S.D., Jackels was educated in Wyoming, Spain, California and Nebraska. He attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from 1972 to 1974, and graduated from St. Pius X Seminary in Erlanger, Ky. in 1977, and Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., in 1981.
Jackels received a doctorate degree from Pontifical University of St. Thomas in Rome in 1989.
Ordained to the priesthood for the diocese of Lincoln, Neb., on May 30, 1981, Jackels was appointed the 10th bishop of the diocese of Wichita (Kan.) in 2005 by Pope John Paul II.
This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
(2) comments
For a bishop to step down immediately, during Holy Week, is a bombshell. Please stay on this story, TH. I know you will.
A Sexual Assault case is probably about to be announced.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.