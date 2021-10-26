PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Fortune 500 corporation has canceled plans to open a warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution facility in Platteville.
City officials confirmed the news today, relaying information provided by officials from Cummins, an engine and power generator manufacturer.
Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties planned to construct and lease a 342,000-square-foot building to the manufacturing company. The facility had been expected to employ at least 200 employees.
“I’m disappointed that their plans didn’t work out,” said Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus. “On the other hand, I’m incredibly proud our city and our staff that worked very diligently to work through details.”
Cummins officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
Unanticipated construction costs daunted planners, who amended the $20 million project so that construction would occur in two phases.
Cummins also rebid the project in hopes of reducing costs, but price targets remained “extensively higher than expected,” Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
Cummins first announced its plans in February, and construction was due to start last April.
Following the onset COVID-19 pandemic, however, wholesale prices of lumber and other construction materials have rocketed 38% relative to February 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.