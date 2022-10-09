Christopher Prichard

Christopher Prichard

 Contributed

BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Authorities seek the public's help in locating a man after a woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound today in rural Bellevue. 

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation reports that the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Mississippi Ridge Kennels in rural Bellevue. 

