BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Authorities seek the public's help in locating a man after a woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound today in rural Bellevue.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation reports that the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Mississippi Ridge Kennels in rural Bellevue.
"Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound," states a press release.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the DCI announced that it and the sheriff's department sought the public's help in locating "a subject of interest in the investigation:" Christopher Prichard, who court records indicate was married to Angela Prichard. He is described as 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. Authorities said they did not have a current clothing or vehicle description.
Anyone who sees Christopher Prichard is advised not to approach him and to call 911.
Court documents state that Christopher Prichard was charged in April with domestic assault against Angela Prichard.
Last month, she filed for a protective order against him. A judge approved that order on Friday.
The investigation into the death is being conducted by the DCI, sheriff's department, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department, Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Jackson County Conservation.