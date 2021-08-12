UPDATE
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- In the weeks leading up to Major League Baseball's game tonight at the Field of Dreams -- and especially in the hours leading up to first pitch -- one could feel the momentum building.
Fans, players and even the managers of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees praised the condition of the field in the newly constructed, temporary stadium and the atmosphere in Dyersville. And many openly suggested that MLB should make the game more than a one-off occurrence.
About an hour before the first pitch, Commissioner Rob Manfred put the speculation to rest. Responding to a question from the Telegraph Herald, he confirmed that the MLB will, indeed, return to the Field of Dreams in 2022.
“I think the reception to this event has been so positive that we will be back,” Manfred said. “I think it is pretty clear we will be back next year. It has just been so successful.”
The commissioner’s statement immediately sparked excitement among local officials.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, responded to the news via text message.
“We are incredibly excited that MLB will be back in 2022,” he said. “It’s magical tonight, and we are excited to be a part of it next year.”
During his press conference, Manfred described the difficult path traveled to reach the point the MLB arrived at today.
He said the MLB officials first visited the Field of Dreams site – and seriously considered playing a game there – six years ago. He acknowledged there were “a lot of bumps in the road” ever since.
Today marked the first time since that fateful 2015 visit that Manfred returned to the iconic site.
“When I first saw the finished product, I was blown away,” he said. “The work was phenomenal down to the littlest detail.”
The commissioner’s statement came just one day after Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross suggested that his team would play in a 2022 game at the Field of Dreams. Manfred, however, said MLB has not yet locked in which specific teams will come to Dyersville.
“We’re not in a position to (reveal) the teams right now,” he said, although he did confirm the likelihood that the game would take place in August.
Before the teams took the field, players and managers alike heaped praise upon the setup.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said there was something “majestic” about coming into Iowa and playing at the Field of Dreams. The game marked a major contrast for the Yankees, which are used to competing in the largest media market in the U.S.
“It is cool that we are in the Midwest and that we’re not in an area that’s heavily populated," Boone said. "… Whether it’s us or other teams, this feels like something that could or should be a yearly thing."
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said local residents sat on their lawns and waved to the players as the team bus drove a winding route from Dubuque Regional Airport to the field.
“It’s a bigger deal than we ever expected it to be,” he said. “It feels magical to be here.”
Aaron Judge, an outfielder and one of the most recognizable players on the Yankees, supported the idea of an annual Field of Dreams game.
“It just brings the fans in, too. Fans love to see this," he said. "The attention this is bringing to the town and the game, it’s all good publicity.”
He remarked on how the bus ride to the field was different than normal.
"It was the first time people had their headphones out, and they were just glued to the windows, checking out the scenery," he said. "We have a lot of guys from different countries who really haven't seen the country like this, or guys from big cities who really haven't seen open fields and stuff like this, so it was pretty cool driving in and seeing everybody in town kind of standing on the side of the roads with signs and cheering us on."
Prior to the game, Rahe, of Travel Dubuque, emphasized that it took immense behind-the-scenes work to bring the event together.
“Any time you do a first-time event, things can be difficult,” he said. “There are a lot of logistics that need to be worked out. Things go wrong, and you have to work out the kinks. But when it becomes an annual event, it becomes easier to pull off each time you do it.”
Rahe said the weather threw a few last-minute curveballs at those overseeing the event. High winds this week damaged some of the corn surrounding the field, forcing volunteers to rapidly repair the crop and make sure the aesthetic of the event remained intact.
Heavy rains also created muddy terrain surrounding the stadium and sparked concerns about the parking lots situated in farm fields; in the hours leading up to the game, large trucks distributed mulch in the fields to create driving paths in and out of these parking areas.
Karla Thompson, of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said many local groups collaborated to make sure the game went off without a hitch.
“As a community, that is what we wanted – for this to be an annual thing,” she said. “We just did everything we could to answer any questions or provide any accommodations we could. We wanted to roll out the red carpet.”